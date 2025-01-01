Menu
Excellent condition,service record,Automatic Transmission,AC,Heating,very well maintained ,Bluetooth,cruise control,power Windows,Power Lock,keyless entry, .....vehicle is being sold certified.....6 Month Premium special Powertrain warranty included ....Price $6950 plus tax plus licensing fee...Financing Available...View and test drive by appointment only.
RELIANCE AUTO LAWSON ROAD MILTON ONTARIO PH:647-281-2241

2012 Mitsubishi Lancer

189,459 KM

Details

$6,950

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE

12956174

2012 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE

Location

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
189,459KM
Good Condition
VIN JA32V2FW3CU605546

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 189,459 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition,service record,Automatic Transmission,AC,Heating,very well maintained ,Bluetooth,cruise control,power Windows,Power Lock,keyless entry, .....vehicle is being sold certified.....6 Month Premium special Powertrain warranty included ....Price $6950 plus tax plus licensing fee...Financing Available...View and test drive by appointment only.

RELIANCE AUTO
LAWSON ROAD
MILTON ONTARIO
PH:647-281-2241  

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Equalizer
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Reliance Auto Inc

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-XXXX

647-281-2241

289-937-2764
$6,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

2012 Mitsubishi Lancer