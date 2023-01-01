Menu
2012 Mitsubishi RVR

197,258 KM

Details Description Features

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

2012 Mitsubishi RVR

2012 Mitsubishi RVR

SE

2012 Mitsubishi RVR

SE

Location

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

197,258KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10452093
  • VIN: JA4AJ3AUXCZ602886

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 197,258 KM

Vehicle Description

In great shape and condition, excellent service record, All wheel drive, Automatic Transmission, AC, Heating, very well maintained ,Alloys, cruise control, power Windows, Power Lock, Keyless entry, .....vehicle is being sold certified.....one year Powertrain warranty included ....Price $8950 plus tax plus licensing fee...Financing Available....Reliance Auto...please call or text for more info Read Less

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Equalizer
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

