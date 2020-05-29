Menu
$5,795

+ taxes & licensing

LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

2012 Nissan Altima

2012 Nissan Altima

2.5 S PUSH TO START AUTO CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY

2012 Nissan Altima

2.5 S PUSH TO START AUTO CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

$5,795

+ taxes & licensing

  • 175,388KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5140523
  • Stock #: D5826
  • VIN: 1N4AL2AP6CC109784
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO LOCAL VEHICLE* Financing options are available from as low as $305/ Monthly or $141/ Bi-Weekly Taxes HST Included with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 24 Months O.A.C. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC, Climate Control, Push to Start, Alloys, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year/ Unlimited KM, $1000 per claim, Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED in the selling price!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. 905.901.3161 TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED,

Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day.

Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details.

Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Seating
  • Dual Power Seats
Additional Features
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Assisted Braking
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

