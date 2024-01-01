Menu
Excellent condition,one owner,accident free,service record,Automatic Transmission,AC,Heating,very well maintained ,Bluetooth,Alloys,Fog lights,cruise control, Heated seats,power Windows,Power Lock,keyless entry, .....vehicle is being sold certified.....6 Month Premium special Powertrain warranty included ....Price $8300 plus tax plus licensing fee...Financing Available...View and test drive by appointment only.

 RELIANCE AUTO 
8215 LAWSON ROAD 
 MILTON ONTARIO 
 PH: 647-281-2241

2012 Nissan Juke

160,352 KM

$8,300

+ tax & licensing
2012 Nissan Juke

SL

2012 Nissan Juke

SL

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,300

+ taxes & licensing

Used
160,352KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JN8AF5MR0CT116377

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,352 KM

Excellent condition,one owner,accident free,service record,Automatic Transmission,AC,Heating,very well maintained ,Bluetooth,Alloys,Fog lights,cruise control, Heated seats,power Windows,Power Lock,keyless entry, .....vehicle is being sold certified.....6 Month Premium special Powertrain warranty included ....Price $8300 plus tax plus licensing fee...Financing Available...View and test drive by appointment only.

RELIANCE AUTO 8215 LAWSON ROAD  MILTON ONTARIO  PH: 647-281-2241 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Climate Control

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Reliance Auto Inc

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-XXXX

647-281-2241

289-937-2764
$8,300

+ taxes & licensing

Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

2012 Nissan Juke