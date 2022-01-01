Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Nissan Murano

139,080 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2012 Nissan Murano

2012 Nissan Murano

SV AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA PANO ROOF *FREE ACCIDENT* BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Nissan Murano

SV AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA PANO ROOF *FREE ACCIDENT* BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 8087464
  2. 8087464
  3. 8087464
  4. 8087464
  5. 8087464
  6. 8087464
  7. 8087464
  8. 8087464
  9. 8087464
  10. 8087464
  11. 8087464
  12. 8087464
  13. 8087464
  14. 8087464
  15. 8087464
  16. 8087464
  17. 8087464
  18. 8087464
  19. 8087464
  20. 8087464
  21. 8087464
  22. 8087464
  23. 8087464
  24. 8087464
  25. 8087464
  26. 8087464
  27. 8087464
  28. 8087464
  29. 8087464
  30. 8087464
  31. 8087464
  32. 8087464
  33. 8087464
  34. 8087464
  35. 8087464
  36. 8087464
  37. 8087464
  38. 8087464
  39. 8087464
  40. 8087464
Contact Seller

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

139,080KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8087464
  • Stock #: A1541
  • VIN: JN8AZ1MWXCW206785

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1541
  • Mileage 139,080 KM

Vehicle Description

*DEATILED SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean AWD Nissan Murano SV 3.5L V6 with Automatic Transmission has Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Heated Seats and Panoramic Sunroof. Maroon on Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC,  Keyless Entry, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Back Up Camera, Heated Front Seats, Dual Power Front Seats, Fog Lights, Push Start, Premium Audio System, Alloys, Cruise Control System, Direction Compass, Steering Mounted Controls, Roof Rack, Door Code, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Step Bumper
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
CD Player
MP3 Player
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2011 Nissan Rogue SL...
 160,229 KM
$10,495 + tax & lic
2012 Mercedes-Benz C...
 114,619 KM
$15,495 + tax & lic
2011 Dodge Journey R...
 196,092 KM
$9,595 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory