2012 Nissan Rogue

170,776 KM

Details Description Features

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

SL AWD CERTIFIED SUNROOF BLUTOOTH NAV CAMERA *2ND SET WINTER* CRUISE ALLOYS

SL AWD CERTIFIED SUNROOF BLUTOOTH NAV CAMERA *2ND SET WINTER* CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

170,776KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8148661
  • Stock #: A1531
  • VIN: JN8AS5MV4CW373694

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 170,776 KM

Vehicle Description

*CERTIFIED*SERVICE RECORDS*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Nissan Rogue SL AWD 2.5L 4Cyl Automatic Transmission with Cruise Control. Black on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Seats, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless Entry, Camera, Nav, Bluetooth, Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Fog Lights, Bose sound system, Steering Mounted Controls, Cruise System, Roof Rack, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA*2ND SET OF WINTER TIRES ON RIMS*

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Privacy Glass
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Leatherette Interior
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

