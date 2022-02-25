Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Nissan Rogue

179,144 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2012 Nissan Rogue

2012 Nissan Rogue

SV CAMERA CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS HEATED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Nissan Rogue

SV CAMERA CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS HEATED SEATS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 8428566
  2. 8428566
  3. 8428566
  4. 8428566
  5. 8428566
  6. 8428566
  7. 8428566
  8. 8428566
  9. 8428566
  10. 8428566
  11. 8428566
  12. 8428566
  13. 8428566
  14. 8428566
  15. 8428566
  16. 8428566
  17. 8428566
  18. 8428566
  19. 8428566
  20. 8428566
  21. 8428566
  22. 8428566
  23. 8428566
  24. 8428566
  25. 8428566
  26. 8428566
  27. 8428566
  28. 8428566
  29. 8428566
  30. 8428566
  31. 8428566
  32. 8428566
  33. 8428566
  34. 8428566
  35. 8428566
  36. 8428566
  37. 8428566
  38. 8428566
Contact Seller

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

179,144KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8428566
  • Stock #: A1632
  • VIN: JN8AS5MT1CW268447

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 179,144 KM

Vehicle Description

*2ND SET WINTER TIRES*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Nissan Rogue SV 2.5L 4Cyl FWD with Automatic Transmission. Grey on Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats, Alloys, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Steering Mounted Controls, Cruise System, Roof Rack, Back Up Camera, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Power Steering
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Rear Window Wiper
Chrome Wheels
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
5 Passenger
SPORT PACKAGE
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2013 Mercedes-Benz C...
 88,034 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2008 Acura MDX TECH ...
 212,347 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Fusion SE ...
 185,932 KM
$11,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory