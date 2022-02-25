$9,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Nissan Rogue
SV CAMERA CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS HEATED SEATS
$9,995
- Listing ID: 8428566
- Stock #: A1632
- VIN: JN8AS5MT1CW268447
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 179,144 KM
Vehicle Description
*2ND SET WINTER TIRES*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Nissan Rogue SV 2.5L 4Cyl FWD with Automatic Transmission. Grey on Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats, Alloys, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Steering Mounted Controls, Cruise System, Roof Rack, Back Up Camera, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
