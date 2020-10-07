Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Porsche Panamera

218,341 KM

Details Description Features

$24,795

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,795

+ taxes & licensing

LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

Contact Seller
2012 Porsche Panamera

2012 Porsche Panamera

4S HB V8 4.8L AWD NAVIGATION CAMERA CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Porsche Panamera

4S HB V8 4.8L AWD NAVIGATION CAMERA CERTIFIED

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

  1. 6087129
  2. 6087129
  3. 6087129
  4. 6087129
  5. 6087129
  6. 6087129
  7. 6087129
  8. 6087129
  9. 6087129
  10. 6087129
  11. 6087129
  12. 6087129
  13. 6087129
  14. 6087129
  15. 6087129
  16. 6087129
  17. 6087129
  18. 6087129
  19. 6087129
  20. 6087129
  21. 6087129
  22. 6087129
  23. 6087129
  24. 6087129
  25. 6087129
  26. 6087129
Contact Seller

$24,795

+ taxes & licensing

218,341KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6087129
  • Stock #: D6185
  • VIN: WP0AB2A70CL060353

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D6185
  • Mileage 218,341 KM

Vehicle Description

*WELL MAINTAINED*Very Clean Porsche Panamera 4S Hatchback AWD With V8 4.8L 400 Horsepower*Navigation System*Rear View Camera*Sunroof* Bluetooth, Sunroof, Black on Black Leather Interior Int. Financing Available for 48 Months OAC. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/AUX/SAT, Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Push to Start, Sunroof, Bluetooth, AC, Dual Climate Control, Heated Side Merrier, Alloys, Hydraulic Lift, Rear Heated Seats, Bose Sound System, Heated/Ventilated Bucket Seats, Keyless, Xenon, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905.901.3161.

TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED, Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details.
Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Trip Computer
Bose Sound System
Leather Interior
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Fully loaded
Hydraulic lift
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Cooled / Ventilated Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From LooLoo Auto Sales

2015 Dodge Durango L...
 207,188 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape S A...
 88,142 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Xterra P...
 160,748 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

Call Dealer

905-901-XXXX

(click to show)

905-901-3161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory