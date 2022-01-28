$9,495+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-281-2255
2012 Subaru Impreza
TOURING AWD NAVI CAMERA CERTIFIED *1 OWNER* SHIFTER PADDLES SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$9,495
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8267931
- Stock #: A1570
- VIN: JF1GPAD66CH202772
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A1570
- Mileage 157,655 KM
Vehicle Description
*2nd SET WINTER ON RIMS*ONE OWNER*CERTIFIED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Subaru Impreza 2.0L 4Cyl AWD with Automatic Transmission has Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats, and Cruise Control. Maroon on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Bucket Heated Front Seats, Keyless, Steering Mounted ControlS, Back Up Camera, Fog Lights, Sunroof, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Steering Wheel Shifter Paddles, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.