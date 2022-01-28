Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Subaru Impreza

157,655 KM

Details Description Features

$9,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2012 Subaru Impreza

2012 Subaru Impreza

TOURING AWD NAVI CAMERA CERTIFIED *1 OWNER* SHIFTER PADDLES SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Subaru Impreza

TOURING AWD NAVI CAMERA CERTIFIED *1 OWNER* SHIFTER PADDLES SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 8267931
  2. 8267931
  3. 8267931
  4. 8267931
  5. 8267931
  6. 8267931
  7. 8267931
  8. 8267931
  9. 8267931
  10. 8267931
  11. 8267931
  12. 8267931
  13. 8267931
  14. 8267931
  15. 8267931
  16. 8267931
  17. 8267931
  18. 8267931
  19. 8267931
  20. 8267931
  21. 8267931
  22. 8267931
  23. 8267931
  24. 8267931
  25. 8267931
  26. 8267931
  27. 8267931
  28. 8267931
  29. 8267931
  30. 8267931
  31. 8267931
  32. 8267931
  33. 8267931
  34. 8267931
  35. 8267931
  36. 8267931
  37. 8267931
  38. 8267931
  39. 8267931
  40. 8267931
Contact Seller

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

157,655KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8267931
  • Stock #: A1570
  • VIN: JF1GPAD66CH202772

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1570
  • Mileage 157,655 KM

Vehicle Description

*2nd SET WINTER ON RIMS*ONE OWNER*CERTIFIED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Subaru Impreza 2.0L 4Cyl AWD with Automatic Transmission has Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats, and Cruise Control. Maroon on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Bucket Heated Front Seats, Keyless, Steering Mounted ControlS, Back Up Camera, Fog Lights, Sunroof, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Steering Wheel Shifter Paddles, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed. 

Find our inventory at  WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Tech Package
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
Extra Set of Tires
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Premium Interior Trim Level
Service Records Included
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2011 Chevrolet Color...
 87,562 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 LARAMI...
 206,932 KM
$26,495 + tax & lic
2008 Lexus GX 470 LU...
 185,910 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory