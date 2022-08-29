Menu
2012 Toyota 4Runner

184,083 KM

Details Description Features

$25,495

+ tax & licensing
$25,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2012 Toyota 4Runner

2012 Toyota 4Runner

LIMITED 4WD *1 OWNER* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS LEATHER

2012 Toyota 4Runner

LIMITED 4WD *1 OWNER* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS LEATHER

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$25,495

+ taxes & licensing

184,083KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9275320
  Stock #: A1856
  VIN: JTEBU5JR3C5082431

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1856
  • Mileage 184,083 KM

Vehicle Description

*TOYOTA SERVICE RECORDS*ONE OWNER*CERTIFIED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*7 PASSENGERS*CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED LEATHER SUNROOF*GREAT CONDITION* Nice Clean AWD 4.0L V6 Toyota 4Runner Limited 7 Passenger with Automatic Transmission has Rear View Camera, Nav, Sunroof, and Bluetooth. Grey on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Sunroof, Rear View Camera, Push To Start, Power Heated Leather Bucket Front Seats, Keyless, JBL Sound System, Steering Mounted Controls, Running Boards, Fog Lights, Rear Temp Control, Memory Driver Seat, Side Turning Signals, Power Tail Gate, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Chrome Wheels
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Memory Seats
7 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats
Dual Climate Control
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Leatherette Interior
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
JBL Sound System
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
TOUCHSCREEN
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Pre-sale Inspected
Premium Interior Trim Level
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

