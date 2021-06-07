Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Toyota RAV4

185,511 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2012 Toyota RAV4

2012 Toyota RAV4

4WD CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *1 OWNER*FREE ACCIDENT* CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Toyota RAV4

4WD CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *1 OWNER*FREE ACCIDENT* CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 7209188
  2. 7209188
  3. 7209188
  4. 7209188
  5. 7209188
  6. 7209188
  7. 7209188
  8. 7209188
  9. 7209188
  10. 7209188
  11. 7209188
  12. 7209188
  13. 7209188
  14. 7209188
  15. 7209188
  16. 7209188
  17. 7209188
  18. 7209188
  19. 7209188
  20. 7209188
  21. 7209188
  22. 7209188
  23. 7209188
  24. 7209188
  25. 7209188
  26. 7209188
  27. 7209188
  28. 7209188
  29. 7209188
  30. 7209188
  31. 7209188
  32. 7209188
  33. 7209188
Contact Seller

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

185,511KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7209188
  • Stock #: A1296
  • VIN: 2T3BF4DV8CW265236

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1296
  • Mileage 185,511 KM

Vehicle Description

*ONE OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*MINT CONDITION* Very Clean Toyota 2.4L 4Cyl RAV4 Sport PKG AWD With Automatic Transmission has Alloys and Cruise Control. Grey on Beige Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks and Power Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC, Alloys, Keyless, Premium Sound System, Cruise Control, Roof Rack, Side Turning Signals, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Premium Interior Trim Level
Service Records Included
Luggage / Roof Rack
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2010 Subaru Forester...
 107,621 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota RAV4 4WD...
 185,511 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Veloste...
 122,570 KM
$8,595 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory