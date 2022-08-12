Menu
2013 Acura RDX

227,369 KM

Details Description Features

$14,895

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

AWD TECH PACKAGE CERTIFIED NAV CAMERA BLUETOORH HEATED SEATS LEATHER

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$14,895

+ taxes & licensing

227,369KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8977831
  • Stock #: A1807
  • VIN: 5J8TB4H58DL801358

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1807
  • Mileage 227,369 KM

Vehicle Description

NAVI CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED LEATHER SUNROOF*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITION* Nice Clean AWD 3.5L V6 Acura RDX Tech Pkg with Automatic Transmission has Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Sunroof, and Bluetooth. Grey on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Sunroof, Push To Start, Power Heated Leather, Keyless, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, Memory Driver Seat, Side Turning Signals, Power Tail Gate, Steering Shifter Paddles, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Pre-sale Inspected
High Beam Assist / HBA

