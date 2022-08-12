$14,895+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-281-2255
2013 Acura RDX
AWD TECH PACKAGE CERTIFIED NAV CAMERA BLUETOORH HEATED SEATS LEATHER
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$14,895
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8977831
- Stock #: A1807
- VIN: 5J8TB4H58DL801358
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A1807
- Mileage 227,369 KM
Vehicle Description
NAVI CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED LEATHER SUNROOF*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITION* Nice Clean AWD 3.5L V6 Acura RDX Tech Pkg with Automatic Transmission has Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Sunroof, and Bluetooth. Grey on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Sunroof, Push To Start, Power Heated Leather, Keyless, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, Memory Driver Seat, Side Turning Signals, Power Tail Gate, Steering Shifter Paddles, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.