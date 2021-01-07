2013 Acura TL

+ taxes & licensing
905-901-3161
610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6
905-901-3161
+ taxes & licensing
Beautiful Acura TL TECH PACKAGE. White on Black Leather Interior. *NAVIGATION SYSTEM*BACK UP CAMERA*BLUETOOTH* Financing options are available from as low as $374/ Monthly or $172/ Bi-Weekly (Taxes HST Included) with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 36 Months O.A.C. Fully Loaded With: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Navigation System, Back up Camera, Heated Front Power Seats, Memory Seat, Alloy Wheels, Sunroof, Push to Start, Keyless Entry, Weather Tech Floor Matts, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905.901.3161
ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!!TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED, Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details.
Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6