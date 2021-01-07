Menu
2013 Acura TL

155,664 KM

Details Description Features

$10,695

+ tax & licensing
LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

Tech Package Navigation Camera Certified

Location

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

Vehicle Description

Beautiful Acura TL TECH PACKAGE. White on Black Leather Interior. *NAVIGATION SYSTEM*BACK UP CAMERA*BLUETOOTH* Financing options are available from as low as $374/ Monthly or $172/ Bi-Weekly (Taxes HST Included) with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 36 Months O.A.C. Fully Loaded With: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Navigation System, Back up Camera, Heated Front Power Seats, Memory Seat, Alloy Wheels, Sunroof, Push to Start, Keyless Entry, Weather Tech Floor Matts, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905.901.3161

ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!!TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED, Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day.

Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details.

Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

