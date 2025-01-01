$13,500+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Audi A4
Premium
2013 Audi A4
Premium
Location
Reliance Auto Inc
8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5
647-281-2241
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
117,530KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WAUFFCFL1DN044428
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 117,530 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition,service record ,Automatic Transmission, AC, Heating,very well maintained,Leather seats,Navigation,power seats,Heated seats,Heated seats,Sunroof,Alloys,cruise control, power Windows,Power Lock, Keyless entry,etc....vehicle is being sold certified.....6 month Premium special warranty included ....Price $13500 plus tax plus licensing fee...please call or text for more information....view and test drive by appointment only.
RELIANCE AUTO 8215 LAWSON ROAD MILTON ONTARIO PH:647-281-2241
RELIANCE AUTO 8215 LAWSON ROAD MILTON ONTARIO PH:647-281-2241
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Reliance Auto Inc
2013 Audi A4 Premium 117,530 KM $13,500 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT 141,935 KM $8,950 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Tucson GL 156,753 KM SOLD
Email Reliance Auto Inc
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reliance Auto Inc
8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5
Call Dealer
647-281-XXXX(click to show)
647-281-2241
Alternate Numbers289-937-2764
$13,500
+ taxes & licensing>
Reliance Auto Inc
647-281-2241
2013 Audi A4