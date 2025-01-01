Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Excellent condition,<span style=font-size: 1em;>service record ,Automatic Transmission, AC, Heating,very well maintained,Leather seats,Navigation,power seats,Heated seats,Heated seats,Sunroof,Alloys,cruise control, power Windows,Power Lock, Keyless entry,etc....vehicle is being sold certified.....6 month Premium special warranty included ....Price $13500 plus tax plus licensing fee...please call or text for more information....view and test drive by appointment only.</span></div><div><br></div><div>RELIANCE AUTO </div><div>8215 LAWSON ROAD </div><div>MILTON ONTARIO </div><div> PH:647-281-2241   </div>

2013 Audi A4

117,530 KM

Details Description Features

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Audi A4

Premium

Watch This Vehicle
12923468

2013 Audi A4

Premium

Location

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

  1. 1756577541
  2. 1756577554
  3. 1756577548
  4. 1756577579
  5. 1756577600
  6. 1756577591
  7. 1756577638
  8. 1756577620
  9. 1756577633
  10. 1756577627
  11. 1756577640
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
117,530KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WAUFFCFL1DN044428

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 117,530 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition,service record ,Automatic Transmission, AC, Heating,very well maintained,Leather seats,Navigation,power seats,Heated seats,Heated seats,Sunroof,Alloys,cruise control, power Windows,Power Lock, Keyless entry,etc....vehicle is being sold certified.....6 month Premium special warranty included ....Price $13500 plus tax plus licensing fee...please call or text for more information....view and test drive by appointment only.
RELIANCE AUTO 8215 LAWSON ROAD MILTON ONTARIO  PH:647-281-2241   

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Reliance Auto Inc

Used 2013 Audi A4 Premium for sale in Milton, ON
2013 Audi A4 Premium 117,530 KM $13,500 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT for sale in Milton, ON
2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT 141,935 KM $8,950 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Tucson GL for sale in Milton, ON
2015 Hyundai Tucson GL 156,753 KM SOLD

Email Reliance Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reliance Auto Inc

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

Call Dealer

647-281-XXXX

(click to show)

647-281-2241

Alternate Numbers
289-937-2764
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

2013 Audi A4