2013 Audi Allroad
2.0T PREMIUM QUATTRO CERTIFIED NAV BLUETOOTH SUNROOF HEATED SEATS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
- Listing ID: 9103444
- Stock #: A1840
- VIN: WA1UFCFL1DA144265
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 166,614 KM
Vehicle Description
*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*Very Clean Audi A4 Allroad Premium 2.0L TURBO 4Cyl Quattro AWD with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Navigation System, Sunroof, Cruise Controls, Heated Power Leather Seats and Alloys. Black On Tan Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, Fog lights, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Keyless Entry, Side Turning Signals, Push To Start, Roof Rack, Steering Mounted Controls, Dual Power Front Seats, Bluetooth, Memory Driver Seat, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA
Vehicle Features
