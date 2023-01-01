2013 BMW 3 Series

$13,895 + taxes & licensing 1 4 7 , 0 3 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9467772

9467772 Stock #: A1946

A1946 VIN: WBA3C3C51DF979444

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 147,038 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Automatic climate control HEATED FRONT SEATS Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Knee airbag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Seating Memory Seats 5 Passenger Dual Power Seats Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Xenon Lights Automatic lights Accident Free Wheel Locks Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet LED Lights Vehicle Stability Management VSM Compass Direction Electronic Stability Control ESC Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Anti-Start Security Rear Airbag Clear Carproof or Carfax Pre-sale Inspected Service Records Included High Beam Assist / HBA

