2013 BMW 3 Series

147,038 KM

$13,895

+ tax & licensing
$13,895

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2013 BMW 3 Series

2013 BMW 3 Series

320i AWD NAVI *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH SUNROOF LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE

2013 BMW 3 Series

320i AWD NAVI *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH SUNROOF LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$13,895

+ taxes & licensing

147,038KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9467772
  Stock #: A1946
  VIN: WBA3C3C51DF979444

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1946
  • Mileage 147,038 KM

Vehicle Description

*FREE ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED*AWD HEATED SEATS SUNROOF BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS*CERTIFIED*SERVICE RECORDS*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean AWD BMW 320i X 2.0L 4CYL with Automatic Transmission has Heated Leather Seats, and Sunroof, Black on White Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Heated Leather Front Seats, Bluetooth, Navigation System, Sunroof, Keyless, Xenon, Cruise Control, Power Front Seats, Memory Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Push to Start, Harman Kardon Premium Audio System, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/ 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
LED Lights
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Anti-Start Security
Rear Airbag
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

