2013 BMW X1

154,662 KM

$15,595

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

AWD 28i X PREMUIM CERTIFIED NAVI PANO ROOF MEMORY HEATED LEATHER PARKING SENSORS

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

154,662KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8292468
  • Stock #: A1591
  • VIN: WBAVL1C5XDVR89781

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 154,662 KM

Vehicle Description

*2nd SET WINTER ON RIMS*AWD NAVI REVERSE FRONT/BACK PARKING SENSORS HEATED MEMORY SEAT PANO SUNROOF BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS*CERTIFIED*SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean AWD BMW X1 28i xDrive 2.0L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission. Blue on Beige Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Heated Leather Front Seats, Bluetooth, Panoramic Sunroof, Keyless, Xenon, Cruise Control, Power Front Seats, Memory Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Push to Start, Navigation System, Front and Reverse Parking Sensors, Premium Audio System, Side Turning Signals, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL TYPE'S OF CREDIT!!. Good Credit, Bad Credit, No credit, New Comers. As long you have a provable income you are approved. To apply for financing please visit our showroom or you can apply online at www automotoinc ca

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  www automotoinc ca



Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Leather Interior
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Power Seats
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
2 keys
Front Sensors
Extra Set of Tires
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Premium Interior Trim Level
Service Records Included
Luggage / Roof Rack
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

