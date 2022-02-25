$15,595+ tax & licensing
2013 BMW X1
AWD 28i X PREMUIM CERTIFIED NAVI PANO ROOF MEMORY HEATED LEATHER PARKING SENSORS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
$15,595
- Listing ID: 8292468
- Stock #: A1591
- VIN: WBAVL1C5XDVR89781
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 154,662 KM
Vehicle Description
*2nd SET WINTER ON RIMS*AWD NAVI REVERSE FRONT/BACK PARKING SENSORS HEATED MEMORY SEAT PANO SUNROOF BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS*CERTIFIED*SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean AWD BMW X1 28i xDrive 2.0L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission. Blue on Beige Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Heated Leather Front Seats, Bluetooth, Panoramic Sunroof, Keyless, Xenon, Cruise Control, Power Front Seats, Memory Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Push to Start, Navigation System, Front and Reverse Parking Sensors, Premium Audio System, Side Turning Signals, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail
Vehicle Features
