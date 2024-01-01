Menu
*19 SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR* Very Clean AWD BMW X3 28I XDrive 2.0L with Automatic Transmission. Black on Beige Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Heated Leather Front Seats, Bluetooth, Panoramic Sunroof, Keyless, Xenon, Cruise Control, Power Front Seats, Memory Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Push to Start, Navigation System, Premium Audio System, Front & Back Sensors, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

2013 BMW X3

161,290 KM

$11,895

+ tax & licensing
2013 BMW X3

xDrive28i AWD CERTIFIED NAVI PANO ROOF HEATED LEATHER FRONT/REAR SENSORS BLUETOOTH

2013 BMW X3

xDrive28i AWD CERTIFIED NAVI PANO ROOF HEATED LEATHER FRONT/REAR SENSORS BLUETOOTH

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$11,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
161,290KM
VIN 5UXWX9C53D0A10420

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2613
  • Mileage 161,290 KM

*19 SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR* Very Clean AWD BMW X3 28I XDrive 2.0L with Automatic Transmission. Black on Beige Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Heated Leather Front Seats, Bluetooth, Panoramic Sunroof, Keyless, Xenon, Cruise Control, Power Front Seats, Memory Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Push to Start, Navigation System, Premium Audio System, Front & Back Sensors, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!


We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Rear Defrost

Bluetooth

Dual Climate Control

Telescopic Steering Wheel

AWD
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
LED Lights
Premium Audio Package
Front Sensors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Anti-Start Security
Premium Interior Trim Level
Service Records Included
Luggage / Roof Rack

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255

$11,895

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2013 BMW X3