2013 BMW X3
AWD XDRIVE 28I CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* PANO ROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED MEMORY SEAT*FREE ACCIDENT*
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
- Listing ID: 8526617
- Stock #: A1668
- VIN: 5UXWX9C55D0A19068
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 181,252 KM
Vehicle Description
*CERTIFIED*FREE ACCIDENT*MEMORY HEATED LEATHER POWER SEAT PANO SUNROOF BLUETOOTH*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean AWD BMW X3 3.0L 6 CYL with Automatic Transmission, Silver on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Heated Leather Front Power Seats, Bluetooth, Panoramic Sunroof, Keyless, Cruise Control, Memory Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Roof Rack, Power Tail Gate, Side Turning Signals, Bluetooth, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/
Vehicle Features
