2013 BMW X3

181,252 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

AWD XDRIVE 28I CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* PANO ROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED MEMORY SEAT*FREE ACCIDENT*

Location

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

181,252KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8526617
  • Stock #: A1668
  • VIN: 5UXWX9C55D0A19068

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 181,252 KM

Vehicle Description

*CERTIFIED*FREE ACCIDENT*MEMORY HEATED LEATHER POWER SEAT PANO SUNROOF BLUETOOTH*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean AWD BMW X3 3.0L 6 CYL with Automatic Transmission, Silver  on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Heated Leather Front Power Seats, Bluetooth, Panoramic Sunroof, Keyless, Cruise Control, Memory Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Roof Rack, Power Tail Gate, Side Turning Signals, Bluetooth, Push to Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

