2013 BMW X3

196,648 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

AWD 28i X DRIVE CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* NAVI PANO ROOF MEMORY HEATED LEATHER BLUETOOTH

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

196,648KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8600612
  • Stock #: A1688
  • VIN: 5UXWX9C57D0A26734

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 196,648 KM

Vehicle Description

*AWD CERTIFIED*SERVICE RECORDS*FREE ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean AWD BMW X1 28i xDrive 2.0L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission. Black on Tan Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Heated Leather Front Seats, Bluetooth, Panoramic Sunroof, Keyless, Xenon, Cruise Control, Power Front Seats, Memory Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Push to Start, Navigation System, Front and Premium Audio System, Back Up Sensors, Side Turning Signals, Push to Start, and ALL THEd POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  www automotoinc ca


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Chrome Wheels
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbags
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Climate Control
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Xenon Lights
4x4
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

