2013 BMW X3

$15,995 + taxes & licensing 1 9 6 , 6 4 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8600612

8600612 Stock #: A1688

A1688 VIN: 5UXWX9C57D0A26734

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 196,648 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Chrome Wheels Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Automatic climate control HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Side Airbags Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Knee airbag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost MOONROOF Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats 5 Passenger Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD Xenon Lights 4x4 Fully loaded BACKUP SENSORS Leatherette Interior Accident Free Wheel Locks Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Vehicle Stability Management VSM Compass Direction Electronic Stability Control ESC Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Clear Carproof or Carfax Pre-sale Inspected Service Records Included High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.