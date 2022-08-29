Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 BMW X6

195,031 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2013 BMW X6

2013 BMW X6

M POWER *SERVICE RECORD* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH CAMERA NAV DVD LEATHER

Watch This Vehicle

2013 BMW X6

M POWER *SERVICE RECORD* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH CAMERA NAV DVD LEATHER

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 9099343
  2. 9099343
  3. 9099343
  4. 9099343
  5. 9099343
  6. 9099343
  7. 9099343
  8. 9099343
  9. 9099343
  10. 9099343
  11. 9099343
  12. 9099343
  13. 9099343
  14. 9099343
  15. 9099343
  16. 9099343
  17. 9099343
  18. 9099343
  19. 9099343
  20. 9099343
  21. 9099343
  22. 9099343
  23. 9099343
  24. 9099343
  25. 9099343
  26. 9099343
  27. 9099343
  28. 9099343
  29. 9099343
  30. 9099343
  31. 9099343
  32. 9099343
  33. 9099343
  34. 9099343
  35. 9099343
  36. 9099343
  37. 9099343
  38. 9099343
  39. 9099343
  40. 9099343
  41. 9099343
  42. 9099343
Contact Seller

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

195,031KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9099343
  • Stock #: A1838
  • VIN: 5YMGZ0C5XD0C40135

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1838
  • Mileage 195,031 KM

Vehicle Description

*DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*AWD NAVI REVERSE PARKING SENSOR HEATED SEATS SUNROOF BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS*MINT CONDITIONS* Very Clean AWD BMW X6 M POWER 555 HP 4.4L V8 with Automatic Transmission. White on Orange Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, DVD, Heated Leather Front Seats, Bluetooth, Sunroof, 360 Camera, Keyless, Xenon, Cruise Control, Lane Departure, Power Front Seats, Memory Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Push to Start, Navigation, Reverse Parking Sensors, Harman Kardon Premium Audio System, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Power Seats
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
4x4
Automatic lights
Luxury Package
Fully loaded
Leatherette Interior
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Rear Airbag
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
High Beam Assist / HBA
Roof Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2015 Subaru Outback ...
 216,589 KM
$15,595 + tax & lic
2013 Fiat 500 SPORT ...
 105,483 KM
$12,495 + tax & lic
2013 Fiat 500 ABARTH...
 100,906 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory