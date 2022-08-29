$22,995+ tax & licensing
2013 BMW X6
M POWER *SERVICE RECORD* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH CAMERA NAV DVD LEATHER
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9099343
- Stock #: A1838
- VIN: 5YMGZ0C5XD0C40135
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 195,031 KM
Vehicle Description
*DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*AWD NAVI REVERSE PARKING SENSOR HEATED SEATS SUNROOF BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS*MINT CONDITIONS* Very Clean AWD BMW X6 M POWER 555 HP 4.4L V8 with Automatic Transmission. White on Orange Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, DVD, Heated Leather Front Seats, Bluetooth, Sunroof, 360 Camera, Keyless, Xenon, Cruise Control, Lane Departure, Power Front Seats, Memory Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Push to Start, Navigation, Reverse Parking Sensors, Harman Kardon Premium Audio System, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/
Vehicle Features
