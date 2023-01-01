Menu
2013 Buick Enclave

176,800 KM

Details Description Features

$15,595

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

LEATHER AWD *FREE ACCIDENT*1 OWNER* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

176,800KM
Used
  • Stock #: A2048
  • VIN: 5GAKVCKD9DJ145714

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 176,800 KM

Vehicle Description

*41 UP TO DATE BUICK SERVICE RECORDS*2nd SET WINTER ON RIMS*ONE OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCLA ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*7 PASSENGERS*GREAT CONDITION* Very Clean 3.6L V6 AWD Buick Enclave 7 Passenger with Automatic Transmission has Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Rear Parking Sensors, Dual Sunroof, and Heated Power Seats. White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Heated Leather Front Seats, Bucket Power Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Cruise Control, Rear Temp Control, Auto Tailgate, Premium Bose Audio System, Fog Lights, Roof Rack, Side Turning Signals, Middle Captain Seats, Memory Driver Seat, Direction Compass, Trailer Hitch, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Chrome Wheels

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
7 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Bose Sound System

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

AWD
Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Premium Interior Trim Level
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

