2013 Cadillac ATS

132,162 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

Contact Seller
2.0L Camera Bluetooth Sunroof Certified

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

132,162KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6859851
  Stock #: D6403
  VIN: 1G6AA5RX5D0170295

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D6403
  • Mileage 132,162 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*WELL MAITIANED*Cadillac ATS 2.0T With Automatic Transmission, Sunroof, Black on Black Leather Interior. Financing options are available from as low as $372/ Monthly or $171/ Bi-Weekly Taxes HST Included with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 48 Months O.A.C. Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, Bluetooth, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Sunroof, Leather Heated Sport Seats, Bose Sound System, Push to Start. ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED in the selling price!! At no extra cost to you!!

LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. 905.901.3161

TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED, Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details.
Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Bose Sound System
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

