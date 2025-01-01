Menu
Excellent condition,service record,Automatic Transmission,AC,Heating,very well maintained ,Bluetooth,cruise control,power Windows,Power Lock,keyless entry, .....vehicle is being sold certified.....6 Month Premium special Powertrain warranty included ....Price $6500 plus tax plus licensing fee...Financing Available...View and test drive by appointment only.<br><div><br></div><div> RELIANCE AUTO </div><div>8215 LAWSON ROAD </div><div>MILTON ONTARIO </div><div> PH:647-281-2241  </div>

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

138,352 KM

Details Description Features

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo

13053941

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo

Location

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
138,352KM
Good Condition
VIN 1G1PC5SB8D7256247

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 138,352 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition,service record,Automatic Transmission,AC,Heating,very well maintained ,Bluetooth,cruise control,power Windows,Power Lock,keyless entry, .....vehicle is being sold certified.....6 Month Premium special Powertrain warranty included ....Price $6500 plus tax plus licensing fee...Financing Available...View and test drive by appointment only.


RELIANCE AUTO 8215 LAWSON ROAD MILTON
ONTARIO  PH:647-281-2241  

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag

Reliance Auto Inc

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

Alternate Numbers
289-937-2764
$6,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

2013 Chevrolet Cruze