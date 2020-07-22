Menu
2013 Chevrolet Equinox

185,975 KM

Details Description Features

$7,595

+ tax & licensing
$7,595

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

LS CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *FREE ACCIDENT* BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

LS CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *FREE ACCIDENT* BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$7,595

+ taxes & licensing

185,975KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5613507
  Stock #: A958
  VIN: 2GNALBEK1D6116605

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A958
  • Mileage 185,975 KM

Vehicle Description

*FREE ACCIDENT*DETAILED SERVICE HISTORY*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*RUST PROOFED ANNUALLY* Very Clean 2.4L 4Cyl Chevy Equinox LS with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Cruise Control and Alloys. Black on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows and Power Mirror, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Power Bucket Driver Seat, Steering Mounted Controls, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
New Tires
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Rear Defrost
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
SPORT PACKAGE
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
2 keys
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Dealer Trade-In
Service Records Included
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

