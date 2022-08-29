Menu
2013 Chevrolet Equinox

132,014 KM

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

LS AWD *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED CRUISE ALLOYS BLUETOOTH ECO

Location

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

132,014KM
Used
  • Stock #: A1798
  • VIN: 2GNFLCEK0D6152586

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 132,014 KM

Vehicle Description

*SERVICE RECORDS*ACCIDENT FREE* Very Clean Chevy Equinox 2.4L 4Cyl AWD with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Cruise Control and Alloys. Blue on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows and Power Mirror, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Power Bucket Driver Seat, Steering Mounted Controls, Keyless, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Premium Audio System, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed. 

Find our inventory at  WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Power Steering
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
5 Passenger
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
4x4
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

