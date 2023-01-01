Menu
2013 Chevrolet Malibu

127,360 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

LT 2.5L *ACCIDENT FREE* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH LEATHER CRUISE CONTROL ALLOYS

Location

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

127,360KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10368309
  • Stock #: A2286
  • VIN: 1G11E5SA0DF300979

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 127,360 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*47 SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Chevrolet Malibu LT 2.5L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Cruise Control. White on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Curb Side Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Steering Mounted Controls, Cruise Control, Side Turning Signals, Direction Compass, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS.

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

