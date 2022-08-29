Menu
2013 Chevrolet Sonic

137,498 KM

Details

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

LT Subroof/Alloys

2013 Chevrolet Sonic

LT Subroof/Alloys

2013 Chevrolet Sonic

LT Subroof/Alloys

Location

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

137,498KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9240136
  • VIN: 1G1JC5EH5D4206915

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 137,498 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition,service record ,Automatic Transmission, AC, Heating, very well maintained ,Sunroof, Alloys, cruise control, power Windows,Power Lock, Keyless entry, .....vehicle is being sold certified.....one year Powertrain warranty included ....Price $8950 plus tax plus licensing fee...Reliance Auto...please call or text for more info Read Less

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Included
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Email Reliance Auto Inc

Reliance Auto Inc

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-XXXX

647-281-2241

Alternate Numbers
289-937-2764
