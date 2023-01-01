2013 Chrysler 200

$9,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9610987

9610987 Stock #: A1986

A1986 VIN: 1C3CCBCG1DN772075

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A1986

Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Automatic climate control HEATED FRONT SEATS Safety Traction Control Side Airbags Stability Control Child Safety Locks Knee airbag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost MOONROOF Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Seating Leather Interior Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Xenon Lights Automatic lights Leatherette Interior Accident Free Wheel Locks Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Auto Dimming R/V Mirror LED Lights 2 keys TOUCHSCREEN Vehicle Stability Management VSM Electronic Stability Control ESC Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Anti-Start Security Clear Carproof or Carfax Pre-sale Inspected Service Records Included High Beam Assist / HBA

