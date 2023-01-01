Menu
2013 Chrysler 200

180,000 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2013 Chrysler 200

2013 Chrysler 200

3.6L V6 LIMITED *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF

2013 Chrysler 200

3.6L V6 LIMITED *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

180,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9610987
  • Stock #: A1986
  • VIN: 1C3CCBCG1DN772075

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1986
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*AACIDENT FREE*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED**VERY CLEAN*SERVICE RECORDS*ENGINE STARTER*HIGHWAY DRIVEN*GREAT CONDITION* Very Clean Chrysler 200 C Sedan V6 3.6L With Automatic Transmission, Sunroof. Grey on Black Leather Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Heated Leather Seats, Power Driver Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Cruise Control, Power Passenger Seat, Bluetooth and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

