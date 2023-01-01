$9,995+ tax & licensing
905-281-2255
2013 Chrysler 200
3.6L V6 LIMITED *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
$9,995
- Listing ID: 9610987
- Stock #: A1986
- VIN: 1C3CCBCG1DN772075
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 180,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*AACIDENT FREE*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED**VERY CLEAN*SERVICE RECORDS*ENGINE STARTER*HIGHWAY DRIVEN*GREAT CONDITION* Very Clean Chrysler 200 C Sedan V6 3.6L With Automatic Transmission, Sunroof. Grey on Black Leather Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Heated Leather Seats, Power Driver Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Cruise Control, Power Passenger Seat, Bluetooth and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario
