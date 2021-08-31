2013 Chrysler 300

$18,995 + taxes & licensing 1 5 9 , 6 4 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8045329

8045329 Stock #: D6812

D6812 VIN: 2C3CCAPT2DH538070

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 159,644 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Panoramic Sunroof Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats Dual Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Luxury Package Fully loaded Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Backup / Rear View Camera Cooled / Ventilated Seats

