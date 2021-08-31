Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Chrysler 300

159,644 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

Contact Seller
2013 Chrysler 300

2013 Chrysler 300

C Luxury 5.7L V8 Automatic Camera Bluetooth Certified

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chrysler 300

C Luxury 5.7L V8 Automatic Camera Bluetooth Certified

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

  1. 8045329
  2. 8045329
  3. 8045329
  4. 8045329
  5. 8045329
  6. 8045329
  7. 8045329
  8. 8045329
  9. 8045329
  10. 8045329
  11. 8045329
  12. 8045329
  13. 8045329
  14. 8045329
  15. 8045329
  16. 8045329
  17. 8045329
  18. 8045329
  19. 8045329
  20. 8045329
  21. 8045329
  22. 8045329
  23. 8045329
  24. 8045329
  25. 8045329
  26. 8045329
Contact Seller

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

159,644KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8045329
  • Stock #: D6812
  • VIN: 2C3CCAPT2DH538070

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D6812
  • Mileage 159,644 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*LOACL ONTARIO VEHICLE*ONE OWNER*Very Clean Chrysler 300C With Automatic Transmission, Rear View Camera, Black on Black Leather Interior. Financing options are available for 48 Months based on $0 Down payment and 4.75% O.A.C. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ Bluetooth/ AUX. Back up Camera, Heated/Ventilated Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel Remote Start, Panoramic Sunroof, Power Memory Seats, Proximity Keyless Entry/ Push to Start, Heated Cup Holder, All The Power Options. Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905-901-3161. TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED, Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day. Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details. Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Luxury Package
Fully loaded
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Cooled / Ventilated Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From LooLoo Auto Sales

2020 Hyundai Elantra...
 53,549 KM
$22,795 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic LX ...
 107,639 KM
$18,795 + tax & lic
2010 GMC Terrain SLT...
 209,409 KM
$8,795 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

Call Dealer

905-901-XXXX

(click to show)

905-901-3161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory