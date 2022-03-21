Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Dodge Charger

149,592 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2013 Dodge Charger

2013 Dodge Charger

R/T HEMI DAYTONA *1 OWNER**FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Charger

R/T HEMI DAYTONA *1 OWNER**FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 8947738
  2. 8947738
  3. 8947738
  4. 8947738
  5. 8947738
  6. 8947738
  7. 8947738
  8. 8947738
  9. 8947738
  10. 8947738
  11. 8947738
  12. 8947738
  13. 8947738
  14. 8947738
  15. 8947738
  16. 8947738
  17. 8947738
  18. 8947738
  19. 8947738
  20. 8947738
  21. 8947738
  22. 8947738
  23. 8947738
  24. 8947738
  25. 8947738
  26. 8947738
  27. 8947738
  28. 8947738
  29. 8947738
  30. 8947738
  31. 8947738
  32. 8947738
  33. 8947738
  34. 8947738
  35. 8947738
  36. 8947738
  37. 8947738
  38. 8947738
  39. 8947738
  40. 8947738
  41. 8947738
  42. 8947738
  43. 8947738
  44. 8947738
  45. 8947738
  46. 8947738
  47. 8947738
  48. 8947738
  49. 8947738
  50. 8947738
Contact Seller

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

149,592KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8947738
  • Stock #: A1800
  • VIN: 2C3CDXCT4DH718138

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black/Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1800
  • Mileage 149,592 KM

Vehicle Description

*27 DETAILED DODGE SERVICE RECORDS*ONE OWNER*FREE ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*DAYTONA SEATS*CERTIFIED*ENGINE STARTER*GREAT CONDITION* Very Clean Dodge Charger Daytona Very Rare Sedan V8 HEMI 5.7L With Automatic Transmission, Shifter Paddles. Blur on Black Leather Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Heated Leather Seats, Memory Power Driver Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Power Passenger Seat, Bluetooth, Big Size Touch Screen and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
5 Passenger
Telescopic Steering Wheel
SPORT PACKAGE
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
TOUCHSCREEN
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2013 Dodge Charger R...
 149,592 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Trax ...
 181,002 KM
$13,595 + tax & lic
2016 Chrysler 300 LI...
 185,731 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory