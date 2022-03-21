$23,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Dodge Charger
R/T HEMI DAYTONA *1 OWNER**FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
$23,995
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black/Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 149,592 KM
Vehicle Description
*27 DETAILED DODGE SERVICE RECORDS*ONE OWNER*FREE ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*DAYTONA SEATS*CERTIFIED*ENGINE STARTER*GREAT CONDITION* Very Clean Dodge Charger Daytona Very Rare Sedan V8 HEMI 5.7L With Automatic Transmission, Shifter Paddles. Blur on Black Leather Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Heated Leather Seats, Memory Power Driver Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Power Passenger Seat, Bluetooth, Big Size Touch Screen and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/
