$8,400+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2013 Dodge Dart
Limited
2013 Dodge Dart
Limited
Location
Reliance Auto Inc
8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5
647-281-2241
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,400
+ taxes & licensing
Used
161,358KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C3CDFCA7DD300825
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 161,358 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition,Accident free,service record ,Automatic Transmission, AC, Heating,very well maintained,Leather seats,Navigation,Bluetooth,power seats,Heated seats,Sunroof,Alloys,cruise control, power Windows,Power Lock, Keyless entry,etc....vehicle is being sold certified.....6 month Premium special warranty included ....Price $8400 plus tax plus licensing fee...please call or text for more information....view and test drive by appointment only.
RELIANCE AUTO 8215 LAWSON ROAD MILTON ONTARIO PH:647-281-2241
RELIANCE AUTO 8215 LAWSON ROAD MILTON ONTARIO PH:647-281-2241
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Reliance Auto Inc
2013 Dodge Dart Limited 161,358 KM $8,400 + tax & lic
2010 Honda Pilot LX 194,358 KM $9,500 + tax & lic
2010 Infiniti G37 X 129,358 KM $9,550 + tax & lic
Email Reliance Auto Inc
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reliance Auto Inc
8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5
Call Dealer
647-281-XXXX(click to show)
647-281-2241
Alternate Numbers289-937-2764
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$8,400
+ taxes & licensing
Reliance Auto Inc
647-281-2241
2013 Dodge Dart