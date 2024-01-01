Menu
Excellent condition,Accident free,service record ,Automatic Transmission, AC, Heating,very well maintained,Leather seats,Navigation,Bluetooth,power seats,Heated seats,Sunroof,Alloys,cruise control, power Windows,Power Lock, Keyless entry,etc....vehicle is being sold certified.....6 month Premium special warranty included ....Price $8400 plus tax plus licensing fee...please call or text for more information....view and test drive by appointment only.

RELIANCE AUTO 
8215 LAWSON ROAD 
MILTON ONTARIO 
PH:647-281-2241

2013 Dodge Dart

161,358 KM

$8,400

+ tax & licensing
2013 Dodge Dart

Limited

2013 Dodge Dart

Limited

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,400

+ taxes & licensing

Used
161,358KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C3CDFCA7DD300825

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 161,358 KM

Excellent condition,Accident free,service record ,Automatic Transmission, AC, Heating,very well maintained,Leather seats,Navigation,Bluetooth,power seats,Heated seats,Sunroof,Alloys,cruise control, power Windows,Power Lock, Keyless entry,etc....vehicle is being sold certified.....6 month Premium special warranty included ....Price $8400 plus tax plus licensing fee...please call or text for more information....view and test drive by appointment only.
RELIANCE AUTO 8215 LAWSON ROAD MILTON ONTARIO PH:647-281-2241

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Reliance Auto Inc

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-XXXX

647-281-2241

289-937-2764
$8,400

+ taxes & licensing

Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

2013 Dodge Dart