2013 Dodge Dart

$9,895 + taxes & licensing 1 2 4 , 3 0 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8162011

8162011 Stock #: A1565

A1565 VIN: 1C3CDFBH1DD301015

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A1565

Mileage 124,305 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Winter Tires Daytime Running Lights Privacy Glass Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Safety Traction Control Stability Control Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Windows Rear Defrost Seating 5 Passenger Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features SPORT PACKAGE Automatic lights HID Lights Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in TOUCHSCREEN Vehicle Stability Management VSM Compass Direction Electronic Stability Control ESC Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Backup / Rear View Camera Anti-Start Security Pre-sale Inspected Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.