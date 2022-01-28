Menu
2013 Dodge Dart

124,305 KM

Details Description Features

$9,895

+ tax & licensing
$9,895

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2013 Dodge Dart

2013 Dodge Dart

RALLYE TURBO CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH CAMERA CRUISE ALLOYS *2ND SET WINTER*

2013 Dodge Dart

RALLYE TURBO CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH CAMERA CRUISE ALLOYS *2ND SET WINTER*

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$9,895

+ taxes & licensing

124,305KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8162011
  • Stock #: A1565
  • VIN: 1C3CDFBH1DD301015

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1565
  • Mileage 124,305 KM

Vehicle Description

*2ND SET OF WINTER ON RIMS*41 DODGE SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Dodge Dart Rallye 1.4L 4Cyl Turbo with Automatic Transmission. Silver on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Mirror, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Camera, Fog Lights, Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Traction Control
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Telescopic Steering Wheel
SPORT PACKAGE
Automatic lights
HID Lights
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

