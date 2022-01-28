$9,895+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-281-2255
2013 Dodge Dart
RALLYE TURBO CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH CAMERA CRUISE ALLOYS *2ND SET WINTER*
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$9,895
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8162011
- Stock #: A1565
- VIN: 1C3CDFBH1DD301015
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A1565
- Mileage 124,305 KM
Vehicle Description
*2ND SET OF WINTER ON RIMS*41 DODGE SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Dodge Dart Rallye 1.4L 4Cyl Turbo with Automatic Transmission. Silver on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Mirror, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Camera, Fog Lights, Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.