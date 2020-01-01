2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Telescopic Steering Wheel Stow & Go Seats Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Exterior Spoiler Winter Tires Rear Window Wiper tinted windows Windows Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Seating 8 PASSENGER Driver Seat Height Adjustment Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features Entertainment Package Automatic lights PREMIUM PACKAGE Fully loaded Accident Free WOOD STEERING WHEEL Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Aux in Premium Audio Package 2 keys TOUCHSCREEN Extra Set of Tires Quad Captain Chairs Auto Dimming Side Mirrors Vehicle Stability Management VSM 3rd / Third Row Seats Compass Direction Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Certified Pre-Owned / CPO Nav / Navigation Package Backup / Rear View Camera Anti-Start Security Clear Carproof or Carfax Premium Interior Trim Level Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package Service Records Included Luggage / Roof Rack WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.