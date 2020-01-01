Menu
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

176,981 KM

Details Description Features

$9,595

+ tax & licensing
$9,595

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

PREMUIM PKG NAVI CAMERA DVD CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *FREE ACCIDENT*2nd WINTER* BLUETOOTH ALLOYS

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

PREMUIM PKG NAVI CAMERA DVD CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *FREE ACCIDENT*2nd WINTER* BLUETOOTH ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$9,595

+ taxes & licensing

176,981KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6303516
  • Stock #: A1125
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG7DR546868

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1125
  • Mileage 176,981 KM

Vehicle Description

*STOW & GO*FREE ACCIDENT*2nd SET WINTER ON RIMS*DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*7 PASSENGERS*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR* Very Clean Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Executive Pkg Stow&Go 7 Passenger 3.6L V6 with Automatic Transmission has Navigation/Back Up Camera/Bluetooth/Cruise Control and Alloys. Silver on Charcoal Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Mirror and Power Windows, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, Keyless, Bluetooth, Cruise Control System, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Direction Compass, Fog Lights, Rear Temp Control, Roof Rack, Power Driver Seat, Captain Middle Seats, DVD Entertainment, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Stow & Go Seats
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
8 PASSENGER
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Entertainment Package
Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Fully loaded
Accident Free
WOOD STEERING WHEEL
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Extra Set of Tires
Quad Captain Chairs
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
3rd / Third Row Seats
Compass Direction
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Service Records Included
Luggage / Roof Rack
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

