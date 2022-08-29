Menu
2013 Fiat 500

105,483 KM

Details Description Features

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

SPORT HATCHBACK *FIAT SERVICE* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS SUNROOF LEATHER

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

105,483KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9088075
  • Stock #: A1834
  • VIN: 3C3CFFHH8DT590809

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # A1834
  • Mileage 105,483 KM

Vehicle Description

*UP TO DATE 35 DETAILED DEALER SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITION*LOW KMS* Very Clean Fiat 500 Abarth 2Doors Hatchback 1.4L Turbo 4Cyl with Manual Transmission has Bluetooth and Cruise Control and Leather Seats. White on Red Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, AC, Steering Mounted Control, Sunroof, Alloys, Leather Heated Sport Bucket Seats, Cruise Control, Fog Lights, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
4 Passenger
Proximity Key
SPORT PACKAGE
Xenon Lights
Leatherette Interior
Wheel Locks
Automatic Windshield Wipers
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Anti-Start Security
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

