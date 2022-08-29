$12,495+ tax & licensing
2013 Fiat 500
SPORT HATCHBACK *FIAT SERVICE* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS SUNROOF LEATHER
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
- Listing ID: 9088075
- Stock #: A1834
- VIN: 3C3CFFHH8DT590809
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 105,483 KM
Vehicle Description
*UP TO DATE 35 DETAILED DEALER SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITION*LOW KMS* Very Clean Fiat 500 Abarth 2Doors Hatchback 1.4L Turbo 4Cyl with Manual Transmission has Bluetooth and Cruise Control and Leather Seats. White on Red Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, AC, Steering Mounted Control, Sunroof, Alloys, Leather Heated Sport Bucket Seats, Cruise Control, Fog Lights, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/
Vehicle Features
