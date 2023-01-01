Menu
2013 Ford Edge

132,630 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

SPORT AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

132,630KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10082706
  • Stock #: A2175
  • VIN: 2FMDK4AK1DBA54393

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2175
  • Mileage 132,630 KM

Vehicle Description

*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*VERY WELL MAINTAINED* Come see this Fantastic Shape Ford Edge Sport 3.5L V6 with Automatic Transmission has Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Reverse Parking Sensors, Heated Leather Power Memory Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Chrome and Cruise Controls. Red on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC/Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Power Heated Front Seats, Keyless Entry, Rear Parking Sensors, Door Code, Fog Lights, Leather Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Panoramic Sunroof, Cruise Controls, Rear Seat Power Fold, Premium Sony Audio System, Side Turning Signals, Wood Trim Interior, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T 3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Chrome Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
4x4
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Leatherette Interior
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

