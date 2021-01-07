2013 Ford Edge

+ taxes & licensing
905-901-3161
610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6
905-901-3161
+ taxes & licensing
*ACCIDENT FREE**LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE*PRICED TO SALE*Very Clean Ford Edge Limited AWD V6 3.5L With Navigation System, Rear View Camera Panoramic Sunroof, White on Brown Leather Int. Financing options are available from as low as $356/ Monthly or $164/ Bi-Weekly (Taxes HST Included) with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 48 Months OAC. Fully Loaded With: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD, AC, Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Power Lift Gate, Heated Front Seats, Alloy Wheels, Panoramic Sunroof, Alloys, Push to Start, Remote Starter, Keyless Entry, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905.901.3161 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!!TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED,
Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details.
Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6