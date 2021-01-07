2013 Ford Edge

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Telescopic Steering Wheel Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Exterior Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Trip Computer Windows Sunroof Panoramic Sunroof Rear Defrost Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS

Additional Features AWD Fully loaded Accident Free Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag 2 keys Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Backup / Rear View Camera Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.