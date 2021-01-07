Menu
2013 Ford Edge

199,435 KM

Details

$13,395

+ tax & licensing
Limited AWD Navigation Camera Panoramic Certified

199,435KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6470722
  • Stock #: D6286
  • VIN: 2FMDK4KCXDBA61169

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D6286
  • Mileage 199,435 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE**LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE*PRICED TO SALE*Very Clean Ford Edge Limited AWD V6 3.5L With Navigation System, Rear View Camera Panoramic Sunroof, White on Brown Leather Int. Financing options are available from as low as $356/ Monthly or $164/ Bi-Weekly (Taxes HST Included) with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 48 Months OAC. Fully Loaded With: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD, AC, Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Power Lift Gate, Heated Front Seats, Alloy Wheels, Panoramic Sunroof, Alloys, Push to Start, Remote Starter, Keyless Entry, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905.901.3161 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!!TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED,
Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details.
Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Trip Computer
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
AWD
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

