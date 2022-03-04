$14,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2013 Ford Edge
LIMITED AWD CAMERA CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* HEATED MEMORY LEATHER CHROME PANO ROOF
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$14,995
- Listing ID: 8645144
- Stock #: A1703
- VIN: 2FMDK4KC1DBC00136
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 194,461 KM
Vehicle Description
*AWD LIMITED NAVI CAMERA HEATED MEMORY POWER LEATHER PANORAMIC ROOF DOOR CODE*CERTIFIED*SERVICE RECORDS*VERY WELL MAINTAINED* Come see this Fantastic Shape AWD Ford Edge 3.5L V6 with Automatic Transmission has Back Up Camera, Reverse Parking Sensors, Heated Leather Power Memory Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Chrome and Cruise Controls. Black on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC/Dual Climate Control, Alloys/Chrome, Power Heated Front Seats, Keyless Entry, Engine Remote Start, Rear Parking Sensors, Door Code, Fog Lights, Leather Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Panoramic Sunroof, Reverse Parking Sensors, Cruise Controls, Power Tail Gate, Rear Seat Power Fold, Memory Driver Seat, Premium Sony Audio System, Side Turning Signals, Trailer Brake Controls, Wood Trim Interior, Push to Start, Tow Hitch, Blind Spot Indicator, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T 3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/
Vehicle Features
