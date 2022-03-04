Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Edge

194,461 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Edge

2013 Ford Edge

LIMITED AWD CAMERA CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* HEATED MEMORY LEATHER CHROME PANO ROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Edge

LIMITED AWD CAMERA CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* HEATED MEMORY LEATHER CHROME PANO ROOF

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 8645144
  2. 8645144
  3. 8645144
  4. 8645144
  5. 8645144
  6. 8645144
  7. 8645144
  8. 8645144
  9. 8645144
  10. 8645144
  11. 8645144
  12. 8645144
  13. 8645144
  14. 8645144
  15. 8645144
  16. 8645144
  17. 8645144
  18. 8645144
  19. 8645144
  20. 8645144
  21. 8645144
  22. 8645144
  23. 8645144
  24. 8645144
  25. 8645144
  26. 8645144
  27. 8645144
  28. 8645144
  29. 8645144
  30. 8645144
  31. 8645144
  32. 8645144
  33. 8645144
  34. 8645144
  35. 8645144
  36. 8645144
  37. 8645144
  38. 8645144
  39. 8645144
  40. 8645144
  41. 8645144
Contact Seller

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

194,461KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8645144
  • Stock #: A1703
  • VIN: 2FMDK4KC1DBC00136

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1703
  • Mileage 194,461 KM

Vehicle Description

*AWD LIMITED NAVI CAMERA HEATED MEMORY POWER LEATHER PANORAMIC ROOF DOOR CODE*CERTIFIED*SERVICE RECORDS*VERY WELL MAINTAINED* Come see this Fantastic Shape AWD Ford Edge 3.5L V6 with Automatic Transmission has Back Up Camera, Reverse Parking Sensors, Heated Leather Power Memory Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Chrome and Cruise Controls. Black on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC/Dual Climate Control, Alloys/Chrome, Power Heated Front Seats, Keyless Entry, Engine Remote Start, Rear Parking Sensors, Door Code, Fog Lights, Leather Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Panoramic Sunroof, Reverse Parking Sensors, Cruise Controls, Power Tail Gate, Rear Seat Power Fold, Memory Driver Seat, Premium Sony Audio System, Side Turning Signals, Trailer Brake Controls, Wood Trim Interior, Push to Start, Tow Hitch, Blind Spot Indicator, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T 3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Climate Control
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Xenon Lights
4x4
Fully loaded
Leatherette Interior
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2017 Dodge Journey V...
 163,661 KM
$22,495 + tax & lic
2011 Acura MDX TECH ...
 159,534 KM
$17,495 + tax & lic
2011 Jeep Compass 4W...
 169,672 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory