2013 Ford Edge

$13,995 + taxes & licensing 1 6 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9570472

9570472 Stock #: A1972

A1972 VIN: 2FMDK4JC0DBA37951

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A1972

Mileage 163,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Automatic climate control HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Safety Traction Control Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Knee airbag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Exterior Spoiler Winter Tires Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Panoramic Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost MOONROOF Seating Leather Interior 5 Passenger Dual Power Seats Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD Xenon Lights 4x4 Automatic lights Fully loaded BACKUP SENSORS Accident Free Wheel Locks Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Auto Dimming R/V Mirror LED Lights TOUCHSCREEN Vehicle Stability Management VSM Electronic Stability Control ESC Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Backup / Rear View Camera Anti-Start Security Clear Carproof or Carfax Side Turning Signals Pre-sale Inspected Service Records Included High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.