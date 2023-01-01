Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Edge

163,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Edge

2013 Ford Edge

SEL AWD *FREE ACCIDENT* *2ND WINTER* CAMERA BLUETOOTH PANO ROOF LEATHER HEATED SEATS ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Edge

SEL AWD *FREE ACCIDENT* *2ND WINTER* CAMERA BLUETOOTH PANO ROOF LEATHER HEATED SEATS ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 9570472
  2. 9570472
  3. 9570472
  4. 9570472
  5. 9570472
  6. 9570472
  7. 9570472
  8. 9570472
  9. 9570472
  10. 9570472
  11. 9570472
  12. 9570472
  13. 9570472
  14. 9570472
  15. 9570472
  16. 9570472
  17. 9570472
  18. 9570472
  19. 9570472
  20. 9570472
  21. 9570472
  22. 9570472
  23. 9570472
  24. 9570472
  25. 9570472
  26. 9570472
  27. 9570472
  28. 9570472
  29. 9570472
  30. 9570472
  31. 9570472
  32. 9570472
  33. 9570472
  34. 9570472
  35. 9570472
  36. 9570472
  37. 9570472
  38. 9570472
  39. 9570472
  40. 9570472
  41. 9570472
  42. 9570472
Contact Seller

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

163,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9570472
  • Stock #: A1972
  • VIN: 2FMDK4JC0DBA37951

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1972
  • Mileage 163,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*2ND SET OF WINTER TIERS*VERY WELL MAINTAINED* Come see this Fantastic Shape Ford Edge 3.5L V6 with Automatic Transmission has Back Up Camera, Reverse Parking Sensors, Heated Leather Power Memory Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Chrome and Cruise Controls. Brown on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC/Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Power Heated Front Seats, Keyless Entry, Rear Parking Sensors, Door Code, Fog Lights, Leather Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Panoramic Sunroof, Cruise Controls, Rear Seat Power Fold, Premium Sony Audio System, Side Turning Signals, Wood Trim Interior, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T 3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Xenon Lights
4x4
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2011 Lexus IS IS 250...
 147,000 KM
$16,495 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Edge SEL A...
 163,000 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Escape SE ...
 188,000 KM
$12,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory