2013 Ford Edge
SEL AWD *FREE ACCIDENT* *2ND WINTER* CAMERA BLUETOOTH PANO ROOF LEATHER HEATED SEATS ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
$13,995
- Listing ID: 9570472
- Stock #: A1972
- VIN: 2FMDK4JC0DBA37951
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 163,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*ACCIDENT FREE*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*2ND SET OF WINTER TIERS*VERY WELL MAINTAINED* Come see this Fantastic Shape Ford Edge 3.5L V6 with Automatic Transmission has Back Up Camera, Reverse Parking Sensors, Heated Leather Power Memory Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Chrome and Cruise Controls. Brown on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC/Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Power Heated Front Seats, Keyless Entry, Rear Parking Sensors, Door Code, Fog Lights, Leather Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Panoramic Sunroof, Cruise Controls, Rear Seat Power Fold, Premium Sony Audio System, Side Turning Signals, Wood Trim Interior, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T 3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/
Vehicle Features
