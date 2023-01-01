Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Escape

115,770 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Escape

2013 Ford Escape

SE 2.0L ECOBOOST CERTIFIED NAV BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Escape

SE 2.0L ECOBOOST CERTIFIED NAV BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 10194522
  2. 10194522
  3. 10194522
  4. 10194522
  5. 10194522
  6. 10194522
  7. 10194522
  8. 10194522
  9. 10194522
  10. 10194522
  11. 10194522
  12. 10194522
  13. 10194522
  14. 10194522
  15. 10194522
  16. 10194522
  17. 10194522
  18. 10194522
  19. 10194522
  20. 10194522
  21. 10194522
  22. 10194522
  23. 10194522
  24. 10194522
  25. 10194522
  26. 10194522
  27. 10194522
  28. 10194522
  29. 10194522
  30. 10194522
  31. 10194522
  32. 10194522
  33. 10194522
  34. 10194522
  35. 10194522
  36. 10194522
  37. 10194522
Contact Seller

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
115,770KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10194522
  • Stock #: A2191
  • VIN: 1FMCU0G90DUD59820

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2191
  • Mileage 115,770 KM

Vehicle Description

*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED*LOW KMS*ECO-BOOST* Very Clean Ford Escape SE 2.0L 4Cyl EcoBoost with Automatic Transmission has Heated Seats, Bluetooth and Cruise Control. Grey on Tan Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Alloys, Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Heated Front Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Cruise Control, Roof Rack, Navigation System, Power Tail Gate, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS.
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.


Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.



Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Pre-sale Inspected
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 203,980 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape SE ...
 115,770 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 168,600 KM
$12,895 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory