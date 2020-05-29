Menu
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2013 Ford Escape

2013 Ford Escape

SEL 4WD ECO CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY NAVI BLUETOOTH HEATED LEATHER SEATS PARKING SENSORS ALLOYS

2013 Ford Escape

SEL 4WD ECO CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY NAVI BLUETOOTH HEATED LEATHER SEATS PARKING SENSORS ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 148,863KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5194667
  • Stock #: A832
  • VIN: 1FMCU9H96DUA43812
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

*ECO-BOOST*NAVI & PARKING SENSORS*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY* Very Clean Ford Escape SEL 2.0L 4Cyl EcoBoost with Automatic Transmission has Navigation, Parking Sensors, Bluetooth and Cruise Control. White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Bluetooth, Alloys, 2Set Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Heated Front Leather Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Cruise Control, Door Code Entry, Roof Rack, Reverse Parking Sensors, Push Start, Engine Remote Start, Navigation System, Touch Screen, Side Turning Signals, Dual Climate Controls, Power/Auto Tailgate, Direction Compass, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS. 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Proximity Key
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
  • Push Button Start
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
  • New Tires
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
Seating
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Additional Features
  • Curb Side Mirrors
  • AWD
  • Automatic lights
  • Fully loaded
  • BACKUP SENSORS
  • Microsoft SYNC
  • Touring Package
  • Heated Side Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • 12V outlet
  • Aux in
  • 2 keys
  • TOUCHSCREEN
  • Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Compass Direction
  • Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Assisted Braking
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Lumbar Seat Adjustment
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
  • Nav / Navigation Package
  • Side Turning Signals
  • Power Rear Door / Hatch
  • Auto Start or Remote Start
  • Dealer Trade-In
  • Service Records Included
  • Luggage / Roof Rack

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

