2013 Ford Escape

$10,495 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 4 , 1 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9772582

9772582 Stock #: A2061

A2061 VIN: 1FMCU9H96DUC96788

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gold

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 194,100 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats Driver Seat Height Adjustment Windows Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD Automatic lights Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Aux in Premium Audio Package Single Owner Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Certified Pre-Owned / CPO Anti-Start Security Side Turning Signals Power Rear Door / Hatch Service Records Included Luggage / Roof Rack

