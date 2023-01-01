Menu
2013 Ford Escape

194,100 KM

Details Description Features

$10,495

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

SEL 4WD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER* BLUETOOTH HEATED LEATHER CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

194,100KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9772582
  • Stock #: A2061
  • VIN: 1FMCU9H96DUC96788

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 194,100 KM

Vehicle Description

*21 DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*ONE OWNER*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED*ECO-BOOST* Very Clean Ford Escape SEL 2.0L 4Cyl EcoBoost with Automatic Transmission has, Heated Leather Seats, Bluetooth and Cruise Control. Gold on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Bluetooth, Alloys, Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Heated Front Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Cruise Control, Power Memory Driver Seat, Power Tail Gate, Side Turning Signals, Roof Rack, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS.
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.


Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.



Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Service Records Included
Luggage / Roof Rack

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

