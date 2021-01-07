Menu
2013 Ford F-150

181,836 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2013 Ford F-150

2013 Ford F-150

V6 XL BLUETOOTH CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *FREE ACCIDENT* CRUISE TOW HITCH

2013 Ford F-150

V6 XL BLUETOOTH CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *FREE ACCIDENT* CRUISE TOW HITCH

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

181,836KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6597791
  Stock #: A1161
  VIN: 1FTMF1CM3DKF23687

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # A1161
  • Mileage 181,836 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*GREAT CONDITRIONS* Very Clean Ford F-150 Reg Cab XL 3.7L V6 with Automatic Transmission has Cruise Control and Bluetooth. Silver on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: CD/AUX/USB, AC, Tow Hitch, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Microsoft Sync System, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
tinted windows
Bluetooth
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
SPORT PACKAGE
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Microsoft SYNC
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Service Records Included

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

