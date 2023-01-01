2013 Ford Fusion

Menu
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2173
  • Mileage 158,460 KM

Vehicle Description

*38 SERVICE RECORDS*FREE ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Ford Fusion SE 2.0L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Cruise Control. Black on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Curb Side Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Heated Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Cruise Control, Door Code Entry, Side Turning Signals, Direction Compass, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS.

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Windows

Rear Defrost

Exterior

Chrome Wheels

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

