2013 GMC Acadia

$13,995 + taxes & licensing 1 5 4 , 8 1 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9428490

9428490 Stock #: A1929

A1929 VIN: 1GKKRNED4DJ203372

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A1929

Mileage 154,811 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Windows Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Seating 7 PASSENGER Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Accident Free Wheel Locks Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in LED Lights TOUCHSCREEN Vehicle Stability Management VSM Electronic Stability Control ESC Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Backup / Rear View Camera Anti-Start Security Clear Carproof or Carfax Pre-sale Inspected Service Records Included High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.