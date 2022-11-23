$13,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-281-2255
2013 GMC Acadia
SLE-1 *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED CAMERA *7 PASSENGER* BLUETOOTH CRUISE ALLOYS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9428490
- Stock #: A1929
- VIN: 1GKKRNED4DJ203372
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A1929
- Mileage 154,811 KM
Vehicle Description
*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*SERVICE RECORDS**7 PASSENGERS*GREAT CONDITION* Very Clean V6 3.6L GMC Acadia 7 Passenger with Automatic Transmission has, Bluetooth and Back Up Camera. Black on Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, Bluetooth, Rear Temp Control, Cruise Control, Fog Lights, Side Turning Signal, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.