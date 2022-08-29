Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

176,005 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2013 GMC Sierra 1500

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

SL Ext. Cab 4WD *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH CRUISE CONTROL BED LINER

Watch This Vehicle

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

SL Ext. Cab 4WD *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH CRUISE CONTROL BED LINER

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 9303538
  2. 9303538
  3. 9303538
  4. 9303538
  5. 9303538
  6. 9303538
  7. 9303538
  8. 9303538
  9. 9303538
  10. 9303538
  11. 9303538
  12. 9303538
  13. 9303538
  14. 9303538
  15. 9303538
  16. 9303538
  17. 9303538
  18. 9303538
  19. 9303538
  20. 9303538
  21. 9303538
  22. 9303538
  23. 9303538
  24. 9303538
  25. 9303538
  26. 9303538
  27. 9303538
Contact Seller

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

176,005KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9303538
  • Stock #: A1903
  • VIN: 1GTR2UEA0DZ382008

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1903
  • Mileage 176,005 KM

Vehicle Description

*25 DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED**6 PASSENGERS*LOW KMS*GREAT CONDITIONS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*HWY KMS* Very Clean GMC Sierra 2500 SL 4x4  4.8L V8 with Automatic Transmission. Black on Charcoal Interior. with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys/Chrome, Keyless, Bluetooth, Tow Hitch, Bed Liner/Cover, Alloys, Direction Compass, Side Running Boards, Cruise Controls, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Power Steering
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Rear Defrost
6 PASSENGER
AWD
4x4
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2013 Volkswagen GTI ...
 133,566 KM
$13,495 + tax & lic
2011 Cadillac SRX LU...
 170,135 KM
$11,895 + tax & lic
2018 Lincoln MKC SEL...
 127,201 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory