$18,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-281-2255
2013 GMC Sierra 1500
SL Ext. Cab 4WD *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH CRUISE CONTROL BED LINER
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9303538
- Stock #: A1903
- VIN: 1GTR2UEA0DZ382008
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A1903
- Mileage 176,005 KM
Vehicle Description
*25 DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED**6 PASSENGERS*LOW KMS*GREAT CONDITIONS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*HWY KMS* Very Clean GMC Sierra 2500 SL 4x4 4.8L V8 with Automatic Transmission. Black on Charcoal Interior. with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys/Chrome, Keyless, Bluetooth, Tow Hitch, Bed Liner/Cover, Alloys, Direction Compass, Side Running Boards, Cruise Controls, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.