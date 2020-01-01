Give your sporty side a boost with this rare 278HP 2013 Honda Accord Coupe EX-L for the driving enthusiast. The clean CarFax new to us trade has just been cleaned up and test driven, ready for you driveway. Coming with a sharp white colour on black leather interior and a tint job to make it stand out from the crowd. The 3.5L V6 engine along with a sporty manual transmission is all you need to jaunt around town with the moonroof open and the windows down, look cool as a cat. Comes with all standard features of the 2013 Accord Coupe EX-L trim. Available for financing based on approved credit. Other features include:



- Heated front seats

- Dual Chrome Exhaust finisher

- Honda Lanewatch

- Bluetooth HandsFreeLink

- Push button start w/keyless entry

- 10 Way power drivers seat

- 360 AM/FM/CD 7 speaker stereo system

And much more, Click 'Book a Test Drive' above for your exclusive appointment, or call 905-864-8588!!!



Team Honda of Milton offers Market Value Pricing on all of our Pre-owned vehicles. Thus, ensuring you receive a great deal along with the most for your hard-earned money. We take the guess work out of this very competitive market allowing you to focus on the vehicle and its amazing features. Using state of the art search engines to provide us with live market values, and view of any vehicle currently for sale within the nation. This allows us to ensure that you pay what the vehicle is actually worth in today’s market. A printout outlining further details is available to any customer!



Since 2008 Team Honda Powerhouse has been serving the Milton community as a part of the Leggat Auto Group. Team Honda provides a full line-up of new and pre-owned vehicles, and delivers the same level of quality and service that has helped define the Leggat name since 1922.



CAR PROOF VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT, 7 DAY EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE , LOW FINANCE RATES, 120 MULTI- POINT INSPECTION, HONDA BACKED WARRANTY AND SO MUCH MORE. THAT'S WHAT YOU GET HERE AT TEAM HONDA DO NOT BE FOOLED BY THE COMPETITION, DO NOT SHOP FOR PRICE ALONE, AT TEAM HONDA YOU GET QUALITY, RELIABILITY AND PEACE OF MIND, PLUS WE RESEARCH THE MARKETS EXTENSIVELY TO MAKE SURE YOUR GETTING THE BEST POSSIBLE PRICE FOR THE VALUE, SO DON'T BE TAKEN FOR A RIDE BY THE COMPETITION BUY PEACE OF MIND. BUY FROM TEAM HONDA.





Safety Traction Control

ABS Brakes

4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

CD Player Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

6 Speed Manual Additional Features Navigation System

