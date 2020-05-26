2013 Honda Civic

+ taxes & licensing
905-901-3161
610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6
905-901-3161
+ taxes & licensing
*NO ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE*Very Clean Honda Civic SI HFP Pkg Coupe With 6 Speed Manual Transmission, Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Black on Black Int. Financing options are available from as low as $304/ Monthly or $140/ B-Weekly Taxes HST Included with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 60 Months O.A.C. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, Bluetooth, AC, Dual Climate Control, HFP Alloys, HFP Skirt, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED in the selling price!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. 905.901.3161.
TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED, Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details.
Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6