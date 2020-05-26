Menu
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

2013 Honda Civic

2013 Honda Civic

Si HFP PKG Coupe 6-Speed Manual Navigation Camera Certified

2013 Honda Civic

Si HFP PKG Coupe 6-Speed Manual Navigation Camera Certified

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

  137,559KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5025618
  Stock #: D5775
  VIN: 2HGFG4A57DH100820
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door

*NO ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE*Very Clean Honda Civic SI HFP Pkg Coupe With 6 Speed Manual Transmission, Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Black on Black Int. Financing options are available from as low as $304/ Monthly or $140/ B-Weekly Taxes HST Included with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 60 Months O.A.C. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, Bluetooth, AC, Dual Climate Control, HFP Alloys, HFP Skirt, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED in the selling price!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. 905.901.3161.

TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED, Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day.

Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details.

Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Rear Defrost
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Additional Features
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • 2 keys
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Assisted Braking
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Nav / Navigation Package
  • Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

