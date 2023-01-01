Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Honda CR-V

198,620 KM

Details Description Features

$14,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2013 Honda CR-V

2013 Honda CR-V

LX 4WD *2ND WINTER* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Honda CR-V

LX 4WD *2ND WINTER* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 10023615
  2. 10023615
  3. 10023615
  4. 10023615
  5. 10023615
  6. 10023615
  7. 10023615
  8. 10023615
  9. 10023615
  10. 10023615
  11. 10023615
  12. 10023615
  13. 10023615
  14. 10023615
  15. 10023615
  16. 10023615
  17. 10023615
  18. 10023615
  19. 10023615
  20. 10023615
  21. 10023615
  22. 10023615
  23. 10023615
  24. 10023615
  25. 10023615
  26. 10023615
  27. 10023615
  28. 10023615
  29. 10023615
  30. 10023615
  31. 10023615
  32. 10023615
  33. 10023615
  34. 10023615
Contact Seller

$14,495

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
198,620KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10023615
  • Stock #: A2134
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H38DH108229

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2134
  • Mileage 198,620 KM

Vehicle Description

*2nd SET WINTER TIRES*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*SERVICE RECORDS*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean 4WD Honda CR-V LX 2.4L 4Cyl AWD with Automatic Transmission has Heated Seat, Cruise Control, and Alloy. Grey on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD, AC/AUX, Keyless Entry, Alloys, Cruise Control, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Steering Mounted Controls, Roof Rack, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
4x4
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2013 Honda CR-V LX 4...
 198,620 KM
$14,495 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Equin...
 88,210 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2014 Acura ILX PREMI...
 177,460 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory