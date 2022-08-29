Menu
2013 Hyundai Accent

157,542 KM

Details Description Features

$9,500

+ tax & licensing
$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

2013 Hyundai Accent

2013 Hyundai Accent

GL

2013 Hyundai Accent

GL

Location

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

157,542KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9236221
  • VIN: KMHCT4AE6DU510272

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 157,542 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition,Accident free,one owner,service record , Automatic Transmission, AC, Heating,very well maintained ,Heated seats,Back up camera,cruise control,power Windows,Power Lock, Keyless entry, .....vehicle is being sold certified.....one year Powertrain warranty included ....Price $9500 plus tax plus licensing fee...Reliance Auto...please call or text for more info Read Less

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Included
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Wheel Covers
Transmission Overdrive Switch

