$9,500
+ taxes & licensing
Reliance Auto Inc
647-281-2241
2013 Hyundai Accent
GL
Location
Reliance Auto Inc
8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5
647-281-2241
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,500
+ taxes & licensing
157,542KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9236221
- VIN: KMHCT4AE6DU510272
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 157,542 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Included
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Wheel Covers
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
